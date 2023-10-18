WINDSOR, LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP) is advising drivers to be on the lookout and use caution after a moose was spotted near Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks.

DEEP said the moose was spotted new Exit 40 off Interstate 91 South Tuesday evening. Moose can pose a serious threat to safety if they wander into the roadways.

DEEP is urging drivers to slow down and drive defensively if they spot a large animal on or near the road. Drivers should also look higher than they would normally look for deer.

If you do spot a moose close to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84 or I-95, report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at (860) 424-3333.