NEW BRTAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Qualifying children can now learn to swim for free in New Britain.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes at the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain on Tuesday morning to launch a free swimming lesson program at the club.

Registration is open to club members in New Britain, Hartford and Meriden, who receive SNAP benefits, live in a qualified census track or are recommended to the program. They must be 17 years old or younger.

Bysiewicz believes it will not only be fun for the kids, but also help prevent tragedies during the summer season.

“This is lifesaving, and it is so important,” she said. “Everyday in our country, two children die in accidental drownings, and this is a matter of equity.”

This was the second event of the statewide free swimming lesson initiative, which was announced earlier this year in February.

Participating YMCAs across the state include:

Ocean Community YMCA (Mystic YMCA)

Northern Middlesex YMCA

Meriden YMCA

New Britain-Berlin YMCA

Wallingford Family YMCA

Northwestern CT YMCA

Bridgeport YMCA

Stratford YMCA

New Haven YMCA

Valley YMCA

Naugatuck YMCA

YMCA of Greater Hartford

Greater Waterbury YMCA

Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA

According to Bysiewicz, 787 kids have already received lessons.

The funding for this program came from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in 2021.