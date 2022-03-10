HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is hiring seasonal employees to assist with several of the state’s outdoor spaces.

Ahead of the warmer months, DEEP is looking to hire a handful of new staff members to help protect swimmers on beaches, operate and maintain outdoor areas, and defend the state from forest fires. Additionally, these positions will offer a chance to conduct research on fish and wildlife, support stocking programs, and monitor water quality.

Available positions include seasonal resource assistant, lifeguard, lifeguard supervisor, and beach director. Each position is hourly-based and ranges from $13 to $20, varying per role.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said the seasonal staff is “critically important to the work that we do at DEEP.”

“The seasonal workforce helps us to provide so many of our programs and services to the people of our state,” Dykes said. “I’m thrilled that we are able to offer an expanded salary range this year for these incredibly important positions, working in the most beautiful places in our state.”

While a seasonal job at DEEP will help benefit the state as a whole, it can also help kick-start an environmental career. Officials at DEEP said many members of their current staff started out in a seasonal position.

To apply, visit DEEP’s seasonal employment webpage.