DEEP determines white powder at Suffield school to be non-hazardous
DEEP determines white powder at Suffield school to be non-hazardous

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An investigation into a potential hazardous materials incident at a Suffield school has been resolved on Tuesday morning.

The town’s emergency services and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to Suffield Middle School, at 350 Mountain Road, to evaluate the incident after a student arrived with an unknown white powder that had been thrown on him by a stranger.

DEEP then determined that the unknown powder was not hazardous, but instead a cellulose powder, and the incident was resolved.

Police say that all students and faculty are safe and that no injuries were reported.

The school was in a secure school status during the investigation.

