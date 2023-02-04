WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The extreme cold weather led to fueling delays at Bradley International Airport Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Bradley International, the airlines’ fueling contractor experienced issues with some of their equipment, causing delays. The fueling contractor is working to resume normal fueling operations as quickly as possible, officials said.

Delays are expected throughout the day. Check departure times here.

Wind chill advisories are between 15° to 37° below zero on Saturday.

If you or someone you know needs the location for a warming center, call 2-1-1.

