Delivery driver hailed a hero after saving family from wreck in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the movies, a superhero can come to your rescue at the moment of disaster. It sort of happened in real life in Hartford’s West End last week when a delivery man saved a family.

It was the day after last week’s ice storm and the roads were still slick. Nihad Ibrahimovic was on his daily shift as a driver for Juniper Homecare in West Hartford, delivering meals to the elderly, when he saw a car ahead of him flip over on the ice and smoke begin to emit from the wreck.

Ibrahimovic called 911 and ran to the crash. A woman and two children were inside the car.

“The little kids, I believe less than a year old one baby and another girl like five to six years old. She scratched the window, she tried to come outside and it’s so hard to see,” he said.

Police and fire department personnel had not arrived yet so Ibrahimovic, a Bosnian immigrant, got a hammer from someone nearby and worked to get the trapped people out.

“I just go and I see the car start to smoke and I just go here, break the window and try to save people,” he said.

Remarkably, the occupants did not seem hurt, though he said it was a little bit scary.

Ibrahimovic headed back to Juniper where he got a hero’s welcome.

“To us, he is a hero, even though he doesn’t consider himself to be a hero,” said his boss, Julia Brel-Isner. “He absolutely is.”

Brel-Isner told News 8 he is humble and has actually saved lives before.

“He has found elderly people on the floor, he has had to call ambulances multiple times,” she said.

For this father of two, it is back to work, ready to serve and to save when needed.

“It’s just our job. We do it every day, we help people,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. We help people everyday.”