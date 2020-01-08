Democratic State Lawmakers, toll protesters back in the capitol to address ‘trucks only tolls’ proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic state lawmakers went back to the State Capitol Tuesday so that legislative leaders could ‘test the waters’ concerning a potential vote on Governor Lamont’s ‘trucks only tolls’ plan. But those waters were a bit rough.

It was hard to hear the difference between the ‘No Tolls’ chants and the ‘Pro Tolls’ chants that greeted Democratic state lawmakers coming back for their caucus meetings Tuesday.

There was a large contingent from both sides, but their messages was clear:

One ‘Pro Tolls’ protester saying, “Our view is that this is a fiscally responsible plan that will benefit all residents of Connecticut.”

The plan she’s talking about will place tolls on large 18-wheeler tractor trailer trucks at 12 locations around the state. It was revealed Tuesday that box trucks would be excluded under the current proposal.

One ‘No Tolls’ protester saying, “I think we’ll immediately leapfrog into more truck tolls and then car tolls and then raising the rates and it will be in perpetuity.”

Top state lawmakers, like State Senate leader Martin Looney of New Haven are well aware that there is a trust factor problem.

Following their caucus, the Speaker of the House said he was confident of moving forward with the tolls plan.

“This is not a cars tolling plan. This is a ‘trucks only’ tolling plan and the details in the bill, we’ll feret that out.” – State Speaker of the House, Representative Aresimowicz

Representative Lemar explaining, “Twelve bridges across the state of Connecticut, trucks only and large trucks only. We’re going to be in a position to make the investments we need to move Connecticut forward.”