NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday is International Transgender Day of Visibility. Thousands of people rallied across the country and in Connecticut against a lack of support for identity and sexuality in the law.

Demonstrators took to the New Haven Green to protest and stand up for their rights.

Cypress Hall of New Haven told News 8 a federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ high school sports.

“We’re just people and if we stay hidden stay quiet then nobody is ever going to actually see us, said Diego Lopez of New Britain.



“It essentially makes illegal a perfectly normal way of being a human being,” Hall said.

The rallies – come as Republican lawmakers across the United States have pursued legislation to push back on LGBTQ rights.



Hall said one example is the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in Florida, which effectively prevents any education on sexuality and gender in K-12 classrooms. Protestors also mentioned the anti-drag bill in Tennessee and a total ban on gender-affirming healthcare for people under 18.

“It’s honestly it’s killing trans kids, it’s not safe, it’s very scary, for them and I don’t want the state to be scary for us,” said Evan Benke of New Britain,” said Evan Benke of New Britain.

They say the consequences of these bills – are a matter of life and death. 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide.

“It has taken years for me to get to this point where I am stable enough to stand here and speak today and be able to protest for my life,” said Grayson Mott-Morin of New Britain.

For him today is about acceptance – and tolerance.

“It’s a misunderstanding people are scared of what they don’t know and all it is is teaching them letting them know that this is who we are, this is how we are born,” said Shane Devietro, the demonstration’s organizer.



The Human Rights Campaign says there are over 1.6 Million transgender youth and adults in the United States.

