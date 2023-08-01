NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is due in New Britain Superior Court Tuesday.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, 37, was charged with threatening and breach of peace last month. He has been in custody on a $250,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News 8, Bristol police said Hernandez showed signs of being “gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

Hernandez’s ex-girlfriend told police that instead of using her car to go to his scheduled court appearance on July 7, the former UConn football player drove to Brown University and UConn’s Storrs campus, where he “went into a number of classrooms and buildings” to “map the schools out,” the arrest warrant states.

Another person told police they believed he traveled to the campuses to plan school shootings.

According to the arrest warrant, Hernandez posted threatening language on July 19 on his social media page, which read in part, “Will I kill? Absolutely. I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

Police arrived at a home where Hernandez was believed to be later that day and tried to get him to come out of the home. The arrest warrant states he told officers he was “on foot, armed, and that if we approached him, he would kill us all [referring to police].”

Police said Hernandez eventually came outside and “began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side.”

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez | Photo courtesy Bristol Police Department

“He began yelling shoot me, and disregarded the numerous police commands,” an officer wrote in the arrest warrant.

An officer then used a taser on Hernandez, causing him to fall to the ground. Police took Hernandez into custody at the scene, then he was taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, police said Hernandez continued making threats, including that he would “kill anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron.” He specifically mentioned ESPN, but not anyone specific, the arrest warrant states.

He is also facing federal charges in connection with the alleged threats. A federal complaint charged him with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, and interstate stalking.

Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in prison while serving a murder sentence. DJ Hernandez was arrested in March after he allegedly went to ESPN in Bristol in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.