Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook to leave position on July 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook is leaving his position with the state.

He will be departing his position on July 1, 2020.

Before joining the Lamont administration in January 2019, he served as executive director of the Department of Corrections in his home state of Utah and then relocated to Connecticut for the position.

The commissioner said that his decision to leave the agency was based solely on personal reasons.

“Commissioner Cook has been a reliable, steady hand at our Department of Correction since I came into office, and I am grateful for his service and leadership,” Governor Lamont said. “He helped guide our prison system through a challenging and unprecedented time during this pandemic, and I can’t thank him enough for all of the work and thoughtfulness he has brought to the position.”

“This decision was driven purely out of the love I have for my family and the fact is I miss them dearly,” Commissioner Cook said. “I view today as bittersweet having to leave the people that essentially became my family, while knowing in my heart that returning home to my wife and children is the right choice. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to work side-by-side with the amazing men and women of the Connecticut Department of Correction. This agency is truly remarkable and my time spent here will forever be a part of who I am. I’m thankful for the support Governor Lamont showed since the day I arrived. Thank you all.”

Cook continued the state’s legacy as being a leader in correction and criminal justice policy.

Under his leadership, Connecticut’s correctional system achieved one of the largest reductions in its incarcerated offender population in the nation.

“With nearly 2,200 fewer offenders incarcerated today than on March 1, 2020, Connecticut’s prison system has recently seen one of the five largest reductions across the nation,” officials said in a news release.