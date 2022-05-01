BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police departments and other facilities around the state took part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National “Drug Take-Back Day”, aiming to collect people’s unused or expired prescriptions and properly dispose of them.

The DEA hosts this event to encourage the public to remove any unneeded medications from homes, preventing any potential drug misuse or opioid addiction.

“A lot of people unfortunately have expired medication that lies around their house,” said Lieutenant Robert Osborne of the Bristol Police Department. “We’re kind of concerned about the environment and that they properly dispose of them. But also just having that medication laying around can be dangerous sometimes.”

Some departments are beginning to share how successful the event was. According to the Waterbury Police Department, its station collected over 117 pounds of drugs that were properly removed from homes across the town.