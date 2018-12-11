Hartford

Rally to be held in Hartford for mother scheduled for deportation to London

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A rally is being held in Hartford late Monday afternoon for a woman who arrived in the United States when she was 4-years-old.

Wayzaro Walton, who is married to a U.S. citizen and is mother to a 15-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be deported to London, England on Friday.

Supporters say Walton spent 25 years as a Legal Permanent Resident after arriving in the U.S. back in 1987.

Wayzaro has applied for an absolute pardon, and supporters are demanding that ICE grant a stay of removal.

The rally begins at 4:00 p.m. at the Hartford ICE Office located at 450 Main Street.

