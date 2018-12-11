Rally to be held in Hartford for mother scheduled for deportation to London

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A rally is being held in Hartford late Monday afternoon for a woman who arrived in the United States when she was 4-years-old.

Wayzaro Walton, who is married to a U.S. citizen and is mother to a 15-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be deported to London, England on Friday.

Supporters say Walton spent 25 years as a Legal Permanent Resident after arriving in the U.S. back in 1987.

Wayzaro has applied for an absolute pardon, and supporters are demanding that ICE grant a stay of removal.

The rally begins at 4:00 p.m. at the Hartford ICE Office located at 450 Main Street.