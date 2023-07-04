NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain fireworks kicked off despite earlier concerns the event would be canceled because of rain.

Thousands came out for the 31st Great American Boom at Willow Brook Park.

It was a wet start to the Fourth of July. More than a dozen towns and cities postponed fireworks this past weekend and tonight. New Britain almost did too.

“It poured here for a long, long time. It made everything a little bit of a challenge but thankfully public works, police, fire, parks and rec, we’re banding together, working as a team,” said Matt Scofield, the city’s recreation services coordinator.

Vendors showed up around 4 p.m. to set up, still unsure if the event was still happening.

“We were worried, there were puddles everywhere, there was cop cars driving through puddles. It was crazy,” said Delaney Bartell with Deb’s Cafe.

Luckily the day turned around. As the skies began to clear, families drove into the parking lot and claimed their spot for the big show.

“This day is very special to me,” said Eva Gryk of New Britain.”I take fireworks pictures and I come here every year, this is my spot, the fireworks are right there.”

There was a lot to do before the show: a photo booth, magic show and games. Families were grateful for better weather.

“It’s definitely a fun holiday we get to spend with family and friends,” said Carlos Santiago of New Britain. “Unfortunately, this morning the weather wasn’t for us, but it got better and here we are.”