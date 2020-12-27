Details of Connecticut tax deferrals will depend on towns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents, businesses and landlords are getting a three-month grace period on taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But exactly how much they’ll end up paying will depend on where they live.

In some towns, the tax deferment will be interest-free, while in others it will come with a lowered interest rate.

The Hartford Courant reports that whether taxpayers need to apply for the deferment also varies from town to town. The tax deferments apply to real estate, motor vehicle and personal property taxes. Residents and businesses have to demonstrate revenue losses related to COVID-19.