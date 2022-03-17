HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Athletic and Trinity Health of New England are announcing a multi-year stadium naming rights partnership on Thursday.

Dillon Stadium in Hartford will have its name changed to Trinity Health Stadium. Trinity Health of New England will serve as the official healthcare provider of Hartford Athletic and their logo will be featured on the front of the team’s jerseys.

“Trinity Health Of New England has been a great partner to Hartford Athletic and has long served as an excellent corporate citizen and community leader in Hartford and beyond. After three great years together, we are excited to grow our partnership further,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “The new partnership is a strong indicator of their support and commitment to Hartford, and we look forward to working together for years to come.”

Hartford Athletic kicks off its season on the road on March 19 and returns home to open the doors to Trinity Health Stadium on April 2 at 7 p.m. against Atlanta United 2.