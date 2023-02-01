GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — “Appropriate disciplinary measures” were taken against intermediate school student who brought a knife to school and showed it to others, according to Granby Public Schools.

“From what we found, this student made a terrible mistake by bringing this item onto school grounds,” Wells Road Intermediate School Principal Pauline Greer wrote in a message to parents, stating that the student “had no ill intentions” and that no students were ever at risk.

The student brought the knife to school on Tuesday, and staff immediately conducted an investigation, according to Greer. Parents who have students in the impacted class have already been contacted.

“While I understand that this type of information can be troubling, I hope you find some peace of mind knowing that we acted quickly and with the proper authorities to ensure everyone’s safety,” the message reads. “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will continue to be diligent in our efforts to keep our school and your students safe. I would also like to take this time to remind all parents/guardians to have a conversation with your students about bringing anything on school grounds that can be deemed as a danger to our school community.”