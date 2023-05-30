NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The interim principal of Slate Middle School is urging parents to regularly check their students’ backpacks after a child brought marijuana edibles to school and “distributed” them to classmates.

The announcement, signed by Andrew Mazzei, does not clarify how many students received the edibles, but did say it was “a small number.”

“Staff acted quickly and notified the New Britain Police Department,” Mazzei wrote. “Administration is working with the department to investigate this incident and will take appropriate action against those involved. We will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use at our school to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students.”

He stressed that parents should make sure their students knows what they cannot bring to school.

“I know that incidents like these can be scary for students, parents, and our staff members,” Mazzei wrote. “However, we will always take seriously any threat to student safety. CSDNB continues to be committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and we thank you for your cooperation.”