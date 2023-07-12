GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A dock that broke loose with several boats attached from a Glastonbury marina is floating down the Connecticut River as of Wednesday night, according to officials.

The Seaboard Marina in Glastonbury confirmed with News 8 the dock broke loose with several boats attached and floated down the Connecticut River on Wednesday evening.

The Middletown Fire Department said the dock broke off into three pieces just north of Middletown. Officials said one piece of the dock is stuck against the piling of the Middletown Railroad Bridge.

The other two pieces of the dock with the boats still attached are still floating down the Connecticut River, according to fire officials.

The last known location for the two docks and boats was along the Connecticut River in Middletown as of 10 p.m.