GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog was rescued from a Glastonbury house fire on Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz said multiple people were inside a home located on Naubuc Avenue when it caught fire. Firefighters responded to the blaze and rescued a dog on the second floor, officials said.

Fire officials said the dog was treated and taken to a veterinarian hospital by family members.

The Glastonbury Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters combed through the debris on Tuesday night to look for hotspots.

The Glastonbury Fire Department is expecting Naubuc Avenue to remain closed until midnight on Wednesday.