Dog trapped in sunken vehicle emerges from CT River alive 20 minutes later

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(Glastonbury Police)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A dog who was trapped in a vehicle that became submerged in the Connecticut River in Glastonbury on Friday morning, emerged from the water alive several minutes later.

Police say that at around 5 a.m., a vehicle with a Labrador retriever inside, accidentally rolled into the Connecticut River while the owner was launching a duck hunting boat.

The owner then attempted to rescue the dog by breaking a window, but the dog became trapped in the fully submerged vehicle, before police and fire crews arrived on scene.

About 20 minutes later, police say that the dog emerged from the water alive.

The owner used his boat to get the dog out of the water before the pooch was rushed to Bolton Veterinary Hospital in a police cruiser.

The dog was very cold but is doing well, and no one else was injured.

The vehicle has also been removed from the river.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to pass legislation phasing out PFAS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to pass legislation phasing out PFAS"

Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis"

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Lamont interview on 'truck only tolls' and public trust in government

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Lamont interview on 'truck only tolls' and public trust in government"

Family of 95-year-old Enfield woman killed by dog files lawsuit against owners

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 95-year-old Enfield woman killed by dog files lawsuit against owners"

RESOLVED: Farmington police searching for missing disabled 18-year-old

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RESOLVED: Farmington police searching for missing disabled 18-year-old"

Newington couple ties the knot at Fenway Park

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington couple ties the knot at Fenway Park"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss