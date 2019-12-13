Dog trapped in sunken vehicle emerges from CT River alive 20 minutes later

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A dog who was trapped in a vehicle that became submerged in the Connecticut River in Glastonbury on Friday morning, emerged from the water alive several minutes later.

Police say that at around 5 a.m., a vehicle with a Labrador retriever inside, accidentally rolled into the Connecticut River while the owner was launching a duck hunting boat.

The owner then attempted to rescue the dog by breaking a window, but the dog became trapped in the fully submerged vehicle, before police and fire crews arrived on scene.

About 20 minutes later, police say that the dog emerged from the water alive.

The owner used his boat to get the dog out of the water before the pooch was rushed to Bolton Veterinary Hospital in a police cruiser.

The dog was very cold but is doing well, and no one else was injured.

The vehicle has also been removed from the river.