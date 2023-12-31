NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was killed, and two were injured, in a shooting Saturday night in New Britain, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Street.

A 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others who had been shot were taken to a hospital, where police said they were in “stable” condition.

The woman’s identity has not yet been publicly released. No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the woman, and that the two were living together.