HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is flying a domestic violence awareness flag over the capitol for the first time in the state’s history.

The flag, which recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month, seeks to raise awareness for the one in four women and one in seven men who have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

“These things surface and resurface if they are not addressed,” Rep. Robyn Porter (D-Hamden/New Haven) said.

The flag hopes to let survivors of domestic violence know that they are not alone.

“We need to start talking about this issue as a public health issue, normalizing it, taking away the stigma,” Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence President Meghan Scanlon said.

State leaders have allocated millions to research and education to help a stop to an issue that is often passed down through the generations.

“This is a generational issue,” Porter said. “This is a generational problem. It is birthed out of homes where kids are being raised in violence.”

Safe Connect, Connecticut’s domestic violence hotline, can be reached 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, via: