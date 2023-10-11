HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A purple flag recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been raised over Connecticut’s capitol building.

In Connecticut, one in four women, and one in seven men, will experience some form of domestic violence during their lifetime, according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

State leaders and advocates hope the flag serves as a symbol of hope.

“It was just an idea that we could get the state to recognize and symbolize for — specifically survivors — a really important message about that,” said Meghan Scanlon, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “That we see you, we believe you and we hear you.”

The organization has resources online. The state’s domestic violence hotline can be reached at (888) 774-2900.