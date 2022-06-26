HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first Sunday of summer and that means a new DominGO! Hartford tradition is launching in the Capital City.

People came out from Farmington Avenue and South Whitney Street all the way down to Bushnell Park Sunday for an open streets block party.

Two miles of streets stretched out for car-free public spaces.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was at Sunday’s launch, outlining the long list of activities you can join in on.

“Making it a space for walking and biking and music and arts and food and community and Zoom classes and basketball and anything that you want to do with your community out on that avenue,” Bronin said.

The next big DominGO! Hartford day is July 24 on Park Street. You can learn more here.