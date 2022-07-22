HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials postponed Domingo! Hartford on Sunday due to a heat advisory.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said that the open-streets festival, slated to take place on Park Street, is being postponed due to the oppressive humidity, heat index that could reach triple digits, and forecasts above 90 degrees.

The event, which transforms miles of streets into car-free public spaces for biking, walking, and exercising, will now take place on Sunday, September 25.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to planning for this Sunday’s festivities, from the team at Hartford HealthCare to our partners, volunteers, and City team,” Mayor Bronin said in a statement. “We encourage our residents to keep themselves and family hydrated and cool this weekend. We look forward to welcoming bikers, runners, and people of all ages back to Park Street on September 25 to enjoy open, car-free public spaces.”

Bimal Patel, Hartford Hospital President, noted that they are grateful for the city’s decision to postpone this weekend’s event, as “safety is a core value at Hartford HealthCare.”

During the uptick in temperatures this weekend, cooling centers will be available throughout Hartford, including the Downtown Library on 500 Main St., the North End Senior Center on 80 Coventry St., and the South End Wellness Senior Center on 830 Maple Ave.