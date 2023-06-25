HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — DominGO! is back for 2023.

The event, now in its second year, is an outdoor street fair. It visited Hartford’s Northeast neighborhood on Sunday, shutting down Main Street to Main Street, and then Main Street to Ashford Street.

The event celebrates healthy living, the arts, local businesses and culture. One of Sunday’s participating groups, the JADHA Foundation, taught youth and adults how to play Double Dutch.

“With my foundation — JADHA Foundation — we educated and spread the awareness about diabetes and also how to stay healthy by jumping Double Dutch,” said Lady Carrie McCrorey, the executive director.

A list of upcoming DominGO! events is available online.