HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — DominGO returns to Hartford for the second year of its open street initiative.

On Sunday, June 25, residents can explore the northeast section of the capital city, listen to local DJs, engage in physical activity, and connect with neighbors.

“This is a chance to take this avenue to cars and traffic and make it the communities for a day,” Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford) said. “Enjoy some food from a restaurant you love, discover a restaurant you haven’t tried, hang out with friends you know well, meet some people you’ve never met. This is a chance to come together and celebrate the beautiful arts, culture, food, music, community that we have here in Hartford.”

The event will stretch Main Street between Windsor and Meadow Rose between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The road will be closed to traffic for the event.

If you cannot attend this Sunday, the next DominGO event is scheduled for September in Frogs Hallow to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.