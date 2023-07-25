SOUTH GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — At Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury, there is now a field full of peppers.

“We have all bell peppers, but we have hot peppers as well,” said Chris Bassette, of Killam & Bassette Farmstead.

These 2,400 plants were donated by Cromwell Growers and irrigated using a water truck from Gondek Farms in the wake of devastating flooding that wiped out acres of farmland along the Connecticut River.

“His generosity and Cromwell Growers are above and beyond, and needs to be boasted by the rooftops,” Bassette said. “We all help each other out, but he went out of his way.”

This donation helps the farm pick up the pieces and make back some of what was lost.

“What happens when we get this much water, the overflow goes into the river, the river floods and all the crops we have this time of year or later is all contaminated with bacteria, chemicals — there are factories along the Connecticut River,” Bassette said. “The minute the water touches it, it’s done.”

Tony Botticello, of Botticello Farms in Manchester, received peppers, as well.

“I said, ‘What do I owe you for them?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing. I feel for you people. We have to stick together,'” Botticello said.

Botticello grows along the Connecticut River, too, and was deeply impacted by the flooding. But, he’s also doing what he can to help. He buys local produce and sells it at his farm, supporting local farmers while working to keep his own doors open.

“Support local, keep coming in,” Botticello said. “We need your help.”