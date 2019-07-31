State experiencing power outages, downed trees and wires

(WTNH)–The afternoon thunderstorms rolling through Connecticut Wednesday have already caused power outages, downed power lines and trees in the state.

A downed tree is causing delays for Metro-North between Waterbury and Naugatuck. Commuters are advised to listen for announcements at your station.

Emergency response officials are at the intersection of Sims Road and Albany Avenue in West Hartford, where downed electrical wires and a tree are impacting traffic.

Eversource has cut power to start working on repairs. The intersection is closed until further notice.

Albany Avenue in West Hartford is closed due to downed power lines.

In Wethersfield, Prospect Street from Wolcott Hill Road to Maple Street will be closed until further notice, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department. Eversource is reporting the scene. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Over 1,170 UI customers in Shelton and Trumbull are experiencing outages, as well as around 1,000 Eversource customers in Naugatuck, Southbury and Waterbury.

