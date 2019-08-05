Breaking News
New Haven fire officials investigating rear bedroom fire on Peck Street
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Downtown Hartford on-street metered parking to double rates

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Metered parking rates in downtown Hartford are set to double starting Monday.

The Hartford Parking Authority announced on-street metered parking rates in the central business district will double from $1 to $2 per hour.

This will affect sixteen streets with a total of 480 parking spaces. Parking rates on streets surrounding the downtown central zone will remain at $1.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss