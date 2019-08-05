Downtown Hartford on-street metered parking to double rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Metered parking rates in downtown Hartford are set to double starting Monday.

The Hartford Parking Authority announced on-street metered parking rates in the central business district will double from $1 to $2 per hour.

This will affect sixteen streets with a total of 480 parking spaces. Parking rates on streets surrounding the downtown central zone will remain at $1.

