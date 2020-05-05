 

‘Support Our Center’ gift card campaign supports downtown West Hartford shops, frontline workers amid pandemic shutdowns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gift cards have been a great way to support local businesses during these shutdowns. Now, a new campaign in West Hartford is making gift cards go twice as far this week.

The campaign, called Support Our Center, uses gift cards to support shops while saying thanks to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Purchase a gift card from the participating stores and restaurants, Then the Lasalle Road Partners will purchase a gift card to match that and give it to medical professionals working at nearby hospitals.

“I’m very grateful for our landlords for coming up with this idea,” said Shari Phillips, owner of Matthew Phillips salon, “because it shows the community that we live in and work in, that we’re surviving together, and to show these wonderful healthcare workers how grateful we are for everything they’ve done.”

Business owners are hoping it encourages their community to support them during these unprecedented challenges.

“It’s such a win-win,” said Kimberly Moster, owner of Kimberly Boutique. “Not just for me, maybe more so for the restaurants because you know you’re going to spend it later. It’s just really hard for these small businesses, we have all of these expenses and we’ve always had traffic. To actually shut your doors is scary.”

Support Our Center will be matching gift card purchases through Sunday. For the list of participating businesses, visit supportourcenter.com.

