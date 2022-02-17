HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big protest took place in Hartford Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of protestors from a healthcare union shut down the streets near the state Capitol and 24 people were arrested.

The home healthcare aides provide care to people who are homebound, and they say they wanted to speak directly to Governor Ned Lamont and the people at the negotiating table that they are not going away and they want their voices to be heard.

“Governor Lamont, please walk a day in the shoes of healthcare workers that are here. You are going to hear from homecare providers that are homeless right now, sleeping in their cars. There are healthcare workers with tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt because they don’t have health insurance,” said Diedre Murch, Vice President of 1199 Union.

News 8 reached out to Lamont’s office and they said they are currently negotiating and do not comment while negotiations are underway.