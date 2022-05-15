HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol this afternoon to defend abortion rights in wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade.

The rally was held by “Pro Choice With Heart” as a part of the week-long protest demanding the Supreme Court provide access to safe and legal abortions. They’re worried that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, women will turn to illegal, unsafe options to terminate a pregnancy.

“I think that women should have their rights,” Alyx Bumpups said at the rally. “They shouldn’t have to go to unsafe lengths to have an abortion if they need one.”

Demonstrators weren’t just held in Hartford — the Defend Roe Rally took place at 12 p.m. in state capitals across the country.