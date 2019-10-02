DPH, Town of Windsor issue health advisory due to firefighting foam from Bradley Airport fire

In this photo provided by Antonio Arreguin, smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Conn. A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed the crash of the B-17 plane. (Antonio Arreguin via AP)

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Windsor, alongside the Department of Public Health has issued a health advisory after the accident due to “a potential discharge of fire fighting foam into the Farmington River in Windsor.”

Read the full statement below:

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Town of Windsor are alerting the public to a potential discharge of firefighting foam into the Farmington River in Windsor originating from the Bradley International Airport emergency incident on October 2, 2019.

The public is advised not to come into contact with foam they may encounter on the Farmington River or the river banks, as well as to not take fish from the river.

Additionally, the public is advised to not come into contact with any foam which may come from storm drains, manholes or catch basins.

This advisory will remain in place while officials evaluate the potential impact to the watershed.

Town officials are working closely with DPH and will continue to provide updates to this site as they become available. TOWN OF WINDSOR AND DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The contaminates released include Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), glycol and fuel.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)’s Emergency Spill Response staff remain on the scene at the airport and areas to clean the contaminants.

In particular, their efforts are focused on Rainbow Brook, immediately adjacent to the airport.