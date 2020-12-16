“Dr.” Santa helps make early holiday wish come true for Manchester Hospital frontline workers

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Santa is coming to town. The man in the red suit is actually Dr. Robert Carroll, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He’s on a special mission to help out the big guy at the North Pole, making some healthcare workers’ Christmas wishes come true.

Diana Flebeau, an RSN, MSN COVID unit nurse said, “Well my husband, they always say, they always have a hard time finding out what I want for Christmas, they say I’m hard to buy for. I said this year is easy, all I want is the vaccine the Covid vaccine.”

So far the hospital has given out a couple dozen doses of the Covid vaccine. For Frontline workers who have been fighting the virus, it’s the moment they’ve waited for.

“I am excited, and I’m hoping that more and more people will be able to get this vaccine, so we have enough people protected that we can get our life and our economy back,” Said Dr. Saud Anwar.

Manchester Memorial Hospital received just under 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But after all these healthcare workers have been through this year, it was important for them to give it a holiday touch.

Everybody looks at the holidays, you know, the holidays are the highlight of the year,” Dr. Carroll said. “Getting that shot in my arm this morning was probably the highlight of the last 10 months for me.

It’s just one step — the vaccine is here but frontline workers are still urging everyone to continue to take those COVID precautions.

The only way we’re going to get out of this and get these masks off our face one day is to make sure that the population is vaccinated and develops immunity.