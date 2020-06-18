DACA recipient says she’s thankful for Supreme Court decision, fears fight isn’t over yet

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The program, which launched by President Barack Obama in 2012, allows young people — known as dreamers — who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country and work without being deported on a two-year, renewable term.

Carolina Bortolleto came to the United States with her family when she was 9-years-old.

They, like many other undocumented immigrant families, were seeking a better life.

She said DACA gave her that opportunity.

“I was able to get a work permit and pursue my career and get several jobs and be able to provide for my family,” she said.

She said her mother was happy upon hearing the announcment.

“My mom was very happy,” she said. “She saw the news and she came into my room and said, ‘is it true? Is DACA staying?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know but for now it is staying.'”

Following the announcement, the president sent out a tweet, writing:

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

Carolina said the Trump administration could and will continue to fight to end DACA, which means their fight as undocumented immigrants isn’t over.

“DACA is a reminder that promise of work and have it when people impacted by an issue speak up and fight for something. It shows that a new world is possible even though it may not seem realistic.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin had a positive response to the news, adding the Supreme Court is celebrating two big wins this week.

“Americans can no longer be fired from their job because of who they love or how they identify was a huge victory for civil rights and to say that today that the promise that was made to dreamers remains a promise from our country is another big victory,” he said.

To help young dreamers, there is a DACA renewal fund. Information about it can be found online.