Rocky Hill PD: Victim may have known gunman in drive-by shooting that prompted ‘soft lockdown’ at 3 schools

Video from previous reporting.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — “Soft lockdowns” were put in place at three schools in Rocky Hill Tuesday in response to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area.

At about 11:50 a.m., Rocky Hill Police officers responded to the scene of the “shots fired incident” in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Avenue. A 911 caller reported two cars driving fast down Valley Brook Road and several gunshots.

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle, and it does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation. However, responding officers did find a truck that had been hit several times by bullets.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Preliminary investigation revealed, “the victim may have known the person responsible for firing the gun.”

We are on the scene of a shots fired incident in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Ave. Shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle. It does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation. Roads closed in the area.Updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/mX0yKrUuGT — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) December 7, 2021

According to Rocky Hill Public Schools Superintendent Mark Zito, the shooting happened in the general area of Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle, and Rocky Hill High schools. The shootings were not related to any of the schools, Rocky Hill PD later confirmed.

“Stevens Pre-K morning students were dismissed prior to the incident and the afternoon Pre-K students will be safely supervised by local police as they enter the school,” Zito wrote in a statement. “A ‘soft lockdown’ means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools but instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption. All students and staff are safe. Please do not attempt to pick up your child at this time from any of those three schools due to the soft lockdown.”

The Moser and West Hill schools were not placed in any sort of lockdown because of their distance from the incident, Zito said.

Roads were closed in the area due to the investigation. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640 and reference RHPD case number 21-38900.