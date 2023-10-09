MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held on Tuesday at Marc Inc. in Manchester.

The free clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 161 Shelton Road. It will be open to the public but advanced registration will be required.

Flu shots are free with insurance or patients can pay $30 in cash without insurance. You may click here to book your time slot.

The free clinic is sponsored by Marc. Inc and the Manchester, Vernon and East Hartford Stop & Shops.’

Marc Inc. is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with physical and developmental disabilities to live meaningful lives.