Drive-thru coronavirus testing offered in Manchester Saturday

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WNTH) — The town of Manchester set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for residents Saturday.

The testing site at the Manchester Parkade Shopping Center was set up in partnership between the city and PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

Manchester’s Mayor Jay Moran says having this testing site in such a public place is important for awareness.

Mayor Moran said, “I think a lot of people that are sitting at home working, or just never getting out in the community [are thinking] ‘this isn’t real, what’s going on?’ Then pull in the parking lot to go grocery shopping and you see this line of cars and these doctors and the nurses assisting patients in their gowns, in their masks, and then it becomes real to them, I hope.”

The mayor says they expected to conduct at least 200 tests.

On Sunday, PhysicianOne Urgent Care will be offering drive-thru testing to Groton residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Drive-thru testing offered in Manchester Saturday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru testing offered in Manchester Saturday"

Hartford police investigate early morning homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police investigate early morning homicide"

CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship"

Gov. Lamont requiring people in public places to wear face masks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont requiring people in public places to wear face masks"

First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain"

After 20 years in public service, CT House Speaker puts his gavel down

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "After 20 years in public service, CT House Speaker puts his gavel down"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss