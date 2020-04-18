Drive-thru coronavirus testing offered in Manchester Saturday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WNTH) — The town of Manchester set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site for residents Saturday.

The testing site at the Manchester Parkade Shopping Center was set up in partnership between the city and PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

Manchester’s Mayor Jay Moran says having this testing site in such a public place is important for awareness.

Mayor Moran said, “I think a lot of people that are sitting at home working, or just never getting out in the community [are thinking] ‘this isn’t real, what’s going on?’ Then pull in the parking lot to go grocery shopping and you see this line of cars and these doctors and the nurses assisting patients in their gowns, in their masks, and then it becomes real to them, I hope.”

The mayor says they expected to conduct at least 200 tests.

On Sunday, PhysicianOne Urgent Care will be offering drive-thru testing to Groton residents.