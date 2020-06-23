 

Driver arrested after crashing stolen car, killing passenger, Hartford police say

Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly crash on Flatbush Avenue.

On Monday, police said they arrested the driver who is accused of crashing a stolen car into a pole and then fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 7:30 Friday night.

Police said a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Flatbush Avenue at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a pole.

The passenger, 34-year-old Liza Ramos, of Hartford, died from her injuries.

Officer said she was found nearby the vehicle and believe she was ejected during the crash.

The person’s identity or charges have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

