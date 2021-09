WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The entrance to a building in West Hartford is in need of repairs after a driver crashed into it overnight.

It happened on New Britain Avenue where police say a drunk driver jumped the curb and smashed into a wall.

The showrooms of Kelli Burke Interiors and JT Burke and Sons were not damaged.

In addition to the DUI, the driver was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane.