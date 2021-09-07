Driver crashes car through Hoffman’s Gun Center in Newington, allegedly robs store

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver who crashed a car through the front doors of Hoffman’s Gun Center in Newington is suspected of stealing several handguns from the business Tuesday, according to Newington Police.

Police said at around 12:33 a.m., officers responded to an active burglary alarm at Hoffman’s Gun Center at 2686 Berlin Turnpike. Officers discovered a Nissan Rogue had crashed through the front doors of the establishment.

The vehicle operator, who police describe as a heavy-set male around 6’3″ wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black face mask, is suspected of stealing several handguns from the store before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

