Driver crashes stolen car into Southington home, police say

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

Car into Southington home (Credit: SPD)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington family is without a home after someone crashed a car into it.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a home in the 440 block of Meriden Avenue after reports of a crash.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle, later determined to be stolen from Waterbury, was traveling northbound on Meriden Avenue when it collided with a guardrail near Lewis Farms.

Reports indicate the vehicle crossed the southbound lane, left the road and shoulder and then collided with the house.

The unidentified driver fled on foot and was apprehended on Carter Lane.

He was and the passenger were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Someone in the home complained of leg pain but refused to be transported.

The assistant building inspector declared the home uninhabitable. Police said community services is providing assistance to the family.

Police did not say if the driver was charged.

Southington police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomson at (860) 621-0101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

2021 CT Teacher of the Year and Paraeducator of the Year both hail from Windsor school

News /

Manchester police say suspect wanted in string of car burglaries hit cop car while fleeing crims scene

News /

Vacant building fire closes Garden Street at Capen Street in Hartford

News /

Southington police issue warning after increase in car break-ins, thefts

News /

Gil on the Go live from the Southington town green

News /

Former News 8 reporter, anchor Bryan Spyros stops by Southington Town Green during Gil on the Go

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss