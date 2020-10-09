Driver crashes stolen car into Southington home, police say

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington family is without a home after someone crashed a car into it.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a home in the 440 block of Meriden Avenue after reports of a crash.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle, later determined to be stolen from Waterbury, was traveling northbound on Meriden Avenue when it collided with a guardrail near Lewis Farms.

Reports indicate the vehicle crossed the southbound lane, left the road and shoulder and then collided with the house.

The unidentified driver fled on foot and was apprehended on Carter Lane.

He was and the passenger were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Someone in the home complained of leg pain but refused to be transported.

The assistant building inspector declared the home uninhabitable. Police said community services is providing assistance to the family.

Police did not say if the driver was charged.

Southington police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomson at (860) 621-0101.