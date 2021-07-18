Driver dead, 2 injured following two-car head-on crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a two-car head-on crash in Hartford Sunday.

Hartford Fire Department reports they responded to 2964 Main Street for a two-car head-on crash Sunday. Three vehicles in total were involved.

Three adult drivers were transported to the area hospital. Hartford Police reported one of the drivers later died of their injuries. The condition of the other two drivers is unknown at this time.

Hartford Police were called to the scene for crowd control and are handling the investigation.