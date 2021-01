ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a single-car crash in Enfield Saturday evening.

Enfield Police report that the crash occurred around 6:52 p.m. on Post Office Road near the rear entrance to 1365 Enfield Street.

The car involved was a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Uriah Lewis, 39, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield Police (860)-763-6400.