WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — No students were injured in a head-on crash between a school bus and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon in West Hartford, according to police.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on North Main Street at Miller Road, according to authorities. The driver of the car was hospitalized, but police did not immediately know the extent of the injuries.

The road remains closed, as of about 6:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.