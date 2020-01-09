Driver injured after car ends up underneath tractor trailer on Berlin Turnpike

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was taken to the hospital after their car ended up underneath a tractor trailer truck on the Berlin Turnpike Thursday morning.

The Berlin Fire Department says that just before 7 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the 2200 block of the Berlin Turnpike for a car crash with injuries, involving a tractor trailer.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a tractor trailer unit blocking the southbound lanes of the road with a car crashed into the landing gear portion of the trailer.

(Berlin Fire Department)

According to police, the tractor trailer was pulling out of the Best Western, at 2253 Berlin Turnpike, and was trying to make a U-turn to head south on the Berlin Turnpike, when a car traveling northbound struck the tractor trailer in the process.

The driver of the car was hurt and taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their identity and current condition were not released.

(Berlin Fire Department)

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was cited for an improper turn and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The investigation briefly closed the road, but the crash has since been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic.