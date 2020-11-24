Driver injured after tractor-trailer crashed, overturned on I-91 south in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is recovering after his vehicle rolled over on its side on I-91 southbound in Hartford Tuesday.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred near Exit 27 on I-91 southbound in Hartford just before 2 p.m.

Police say, Christopher Manchuk, 55, of South Yarmouth, Mass., was driving his tractor-trailer in the left-center lane of four when he lost control on a right curve. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side.

The truck was carrying a full load of lumber which spilled out into the left lane, blocking traffic. I-91 south was closed between exits 29A-27 due to the overturned truck.

Manchuk sustained suspected minor injuries and was transferred to Hartford Hospital.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has ‘dash cam’ or any other footage to contact the CSP Troop H-Hartford at 860-534-1000.