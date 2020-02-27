Driver involved in fatal hit and run gets nearly 4 years

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who drove from the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Kayvon Cook was also sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday in the September 2018 death of Chante Tucker.

Authorities say the 47-year-old Tucker ran into traffic in Hartford after an argument with her boyfriend. She died at the hospital hours later.

The 25-year-old Cook stopped at first but then drove away after a brief discussion with his passengers. He pleaded guilty in October.

Cook’s public defender told the judge that her client is remorseful.

